Ali Abdelaziz Lists Fighters Who Have Agreed to Bouts On May 9

Spread the word!













CEO of Dominance MMA Ali Abdelaziz has shared a list of fighters who have accepted bouts on the UFC’s proposed May 9th event.

Taking to Twitter after speaking to Abdelaziz, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed that Justin Gaethje had verbally agreed to face Tony Ferguson in the main event as well as sharing a list of fighters who had also verbally agreed to fight.

More per Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00), the following have verbally agreed to their respective bouts on the targeted May 9 event: Henry Cejudo, Yorgan de Castro, Fabricio Werdum, Vicente Luque. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 15, 2020

“More per Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00), the following have verbally agreed to their respective bouts on the targeted May 9 event: Henry Cejudo, Yorgan de Castro, Fabricio Werdum, Vicente Luque.”

Being scheduled as the main event for UFC 250, UFC Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo was preparing to defend his title against former Featherweight champion Jose Aldo. However, this had to change as Aldo was unable to travel due to restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID 19. This saw many fighters throw their names in to be his replacement with the front runner being former champion Dominick Cruz.

After a knockout of Australian heavyweight prospect Justin Tafa at UFC 243 in Melbourne, The undefeated Yorgan De Castro looks to face Greg Hardy on the proposed May 9th event. The fight was initially scheduled for UFC 249 before its cancellation now seems to have been rebooked for May 9th.

Former Heavyweight Champion Fabricio Werdum is proposed to make his long-awaited return to the octagon since his last bout in March of 2018. It is believed he will face submission expert Alexey Oleynik who is coming off a victory against Maurice Greene in January.

Welterweight prospect Vicente Luque looks to get back in the winning column after his loss to Stephen Thompson in November last year, agreeing to face Niko Price on May 9th. Price is set to return after his knockout victory of James Vick in October saw him receive a performance of the night bonus.

Currently, there is still no venue announced for the event.