Ali Abdelaziz: Georges St-Pierre Has To ‘Communicate’ If He Wants Khabib Fight

Spread the word!













It appears there is still hope for those wanting to see a clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre was notably interested in returning to the UFC to face Nurmagomedov in a super fight. “The Eagle” was also receptive to the idea but in the end, the promotion wasn’t. And so, “GSP” eventually announced his retirement from the sport last year.

Despite that, St-Pierre is continually linked with a fight with the current UFC lightweight champion and the latter’s manager Ali Abdelaziz still believes it is possible.

“He’s the greatest fighter of all time. And he’s a very good friend of mine, I love Georges,” Abdelaziz told ESPN recently (via RT). “Khabib is my brother, I’m very close with him. If Georges St-Pierre wanted to fight, it’s very simple: we can make this happen.

“… You don’t think I can make this fight? In 2017, Georges St-Pierre wanted to fight Michael Bisping for the middleweight title. Dana White didn’t believe him, and I got involved as a friend. I had to convince [UFC matchmaker] Sean Shelby to convince Dana to meet Georges. Georges flew to Las Vegas. I didn’t manage him, I was helping him as a friend. He had dinner with me, Sean Shelby, and Dana. Dana was like, ‘This guy don’t wanna fight’, but then 30 minutes into the conversation, Georges went to the bathroom. Dana said, ‘He’s out of his mind, he’s crazy.’

“Georges is out of his mind, he’s a little bit nutty. Georges started getting up, shouting, walking around the table and just got very emotional. He always have a chip on his shoulder, it’s real. Dana see the reality.”

So what actually needs to happen for it to take place? Abdelaziz believes the former welterweight king has three things to do if he wants to end up fighting Nurmagomedov:

“If Georges wants this fight to really happen, he has to do three things: Pick up the phone and call me (or) he can call Dana directly – Dana White respects Georges St-Pierre, he likes him a lot. Dana White doesn’t like too many people. Then he [St-Pierre] has to make 155 pounds, and he has to communicate,” he added.

It’s hard to see it happening even if St-Pierre follows what Abdelaziz says.

After all, the Canadian already claims to have received pushback from the promotion about fighting Nurmagomedov before he retired. Things are unlikely to change more than a year later.

But then again, anything can happen in this sport.

Do you think we’ll ever see St-Pierre vs. Nurmagomedov? Or has that ship sailed?