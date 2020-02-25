Ali Abdelaziz Denies Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje Rumors

Spread the word!













Unfortunately, it looks like Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje won’t be happening. At least, according to the latter’s manager Ali Abdelaziz.

It was reported yesterday by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that preliminary talks were in stage for a summer fight between the pair. Although nothing was confirmed, Helwani added that it was the frontunner.

However, Abdelaziz claims it is false, adding that McGregor already had an opportunity to face Gaethje only to end up facing Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 last month:

“This rumor about @ Justin_Gaethje fighting vs @ TheNotoriousMMA is absolutely false. He had the opportunity to fight him already instead of cowboy but he didn’t. Justin is the number one contender and like khabib said. Conor needs to win 10 fights.”

This rumor about @Justin_Gaethje fighting vs @TheNotoriousMMA is absolutely false. He had the opportunity to fight him already instead of cowboy but he didn’t. Justin is the number one contender and like khabib said. Conor needs to win 10 fights. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 25, 2020

Despite Abdelaziz claiming Gaethje is the number one contender, in reality, it is likely McGregor. UFC president Dana White has already stated that the Irishman will be next in line to face the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson.

But given that the fight takes place at UFC 249 on April 18 with the winner likely needing some time off, it would have been ideal for McGregor to face Gaethje in the meantime to truly determine the next contender.

Of course, things can change in MMA so we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires.

Do you think we’ll see McGregor vs. Gaethje?