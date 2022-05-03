Prominent mixed martial arts manager, Ali Abdelaziz has questioned the sexual orientation of former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby Covington – speculating that the Clovis native is “gay” and has his doubts that he likes women.

Ali Abdelaziz, a well-known and prominent manager and agent in mixed martial arts, heads up management agency, Dominance MMA – representing the likes of former UFC champions, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Henry Cejudo – as well as current welterweight kingpin, Kamaru Usman, and Justin Gaethje

Ali Abdelaziz has a storied history with former interim welterweight titleholder, Colby Covington

The 44-year-old Cairo, Egypt native, who was involved in a scuffle alongside his client, the above mentioned Usman as well as Covington prior to the pair’s first clash in December 2020, in which security personnel were forced to corall the parties, has recently questioned the sexuality of Covington during a recent interview.

“Brother, I cannot take this away from him – that’s the only thing he can do in his life: fight and talk sh*t,” Ali Abdelaziz said of Colby Covington. “But he’s not the type of dude I wanna hang out with… to be honest I don’t like him, cause he keeps talking sh*t.”

“I think he’s so uncomfortable in himself, and all this gimmick he’s doing – I don’t think he likes women. I truly believe, this man does not like women. If that’s what he likes, I don’t judge. I think he’s gay. He’s the toughest, gayest motherf*cker on this planet.”

For Covington, the former interim UFC welterweight champion was recently the subject of an alleged attack without notice from recent opponent, Jorge Masvidal – where he suffered a fractured tooth during an altercation outside of Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida.

Clovis native, Covington officially pressed charges against Masvidal – with the latter set to appear in court for his next hearing later this month.

Abdelaziz recently felt the wrath of current boxing world champion, Canelo Alvarez — in his bid to secure his client, Usman, a boxing match against him.

