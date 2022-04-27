In his quest to land his client, UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman a professional boxing match this year, Dominance MMA leader and prominent manager, Ali Abdelaziz has come under fire from world champion boxer, Canelo Alvarez.

Usman, the current undisputed welterweight champion under the UFC’s banner, has yet to book his first Octagon outing of this year, however, is earmarked to feature at a pay-per-view event in July in a title rematch against Leon Edwards.

The Auchi native recently underwent a surgical procedure to address a ligament injury to his right hand, with his most recent outing coming in the form of a November unanimous decision win over two-time opponent, Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden.

Canelo Alvarez recently insisted the time was not right for a bout against Kamaru Usman

Whilst Usman has confirmed that he is likely to share the Octagon with Edwards next, a venture to the squared circle in a professional boxing match against the above mentioned, WBA and WBO world champion, Canelo has continued to rumble in the background, with Usman clamouring for a shot at the Mexican striking sensation.

Attempting to draw Canelo into a clash against Usman, the aforementioned, Abdelaziz claimed that the former was a “chicken”, who was fighting opponent who had no effect on his legacy.

“@Canelo (Canelo Alvarez) is an absolute chicken, he is fighting guys with 5,000 followers on Instagram, these guys will never do nothing for his legacy,” Ali Abdelaziz tweeted. “Now I understand why he doesn’t wanna lose to someone like @USMAN84kg this is chicken style, no risk – no reward.”

Replying to Abdelaziz, Canelo gained mass attention – questioning who the mixed martial arts manager actually was.

“Who the f*ck is this? (laughing face emoji) (confused face emoji),” Canelo Alvarez tweeted.

Issuing another tweet aimed at Canelo, Abdelaziz accused the world champion of avoiding a championship rematch with Gennady Golovkin.

“You know who I am, you know what’s the difference between you and @USMAN84kg?” Ali Abdelaziz tweeted. “You’ve been ducking GGG (Gennady Golovkin) for 2 years now, but Kamaru have (sic) fought everybody UFC threw at him. I’m being very nice to you, because it’s Ramadan.”

