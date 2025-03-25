Breaking: G-Unit v Assassin – George Jarvis vs. Mouchine Chafi set for ONE Fight Night 30

Breaking news in the Muay Thai world. George Jarvis looks to extend his 3-fight win streak to 4, while Mouchine Chafi looks to break his 2-fight losing streak.

George Jarvis vs. Mouchine Chafi

ONE Fight Night 30 takes place on April 4th, from the Lumpinee Stadium. Where can you watch? Prime Video. Headlined by a Heavyweight Muay Thai Title Fight between Roman Kryklia vs Lyndon Knowles, this card just got even better with the addition of these two prospects locking horns.

“G-Unit”, George Jarvis is coming off a 3rd round TKO victory over Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong, which earned him a six-figure contract with ONE Championship. This TKO win was the 24-year-old’s first finish under the ONE Championship banner, and he looks to get his second finish in his fight with Mouchine Chafi.

Mouchine Chafi is returning to ONE, fighting for the first time since December 2023, when he lost by knockout to Dmitry Menshikov. However, Chafi will have an edge coming into this fight. The mental edge, because Chafi defeated George Jarvis via decision back in 2021. The pair of fighters locked horns in Barcelona, now they run it back in the famous Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

