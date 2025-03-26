After two thrilling bouts, Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas will look to end their rivalry at ONE Fight Night 30 for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title. The two will feature as the co-main event of the evening. The two will face off twice in 2024 as they trade the belt against each other, with Nicolas winning the first bout and Eersel winning the belt back at the end of the year in two exhilarating and competitive matches.

Nicolas is gunning to regain his world title from the dominant and skillful two-sport champion Eersel, who has maintained a streak of dominance over his run in ONE Championship. The French kickboxer is the only fighter who has been able to hang with Eersel and give him his most competitive fights in the promotion and some of the most technical and high-level kickboxing fights we have seen in recent memory.

Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas stand together at the top of lightweight kickboxing.

The dutch-surinamese phenom and the tricky French striker are easily some of the best lightweight competitors in all of lightweight kickboxing, even outside of the promotion, with them quickly being to hang with the best of any top promotion such as Glory kickboxing and K-1, with their incredible champions such as Tyjani Beztati and Stoyan Koprivlenki.

The issue is the barren nature of their divisions, as ONE Championship is incredible at match-making, and even the least compelling cards on paper can produce incredible fights and finishes. The problem isn’t the promotions booking or marketing; it’s the seeming inability for them to grow their divisions. This leads to situations where their top fighters are unable to compete with the top dogs in the sport because they simply are not there to compete with them. Incredible talents like Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas deserve top competition, not just for us the fans, but for the growth of the company and kickboxing as a mainstream combat sport.