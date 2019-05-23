Alexandre Pantoja vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Set For UFC 240

Spread the word!













A flyweight bout between high-ranking contenders Alexandre Pantoja and Deiveson Figueriedo has been added to UFC 240.

The bout was first reported by Brazilian publication Combate, before multiple sources confirmed the news to MMA Fighting. The UFC have not officially announced it yet.

Pantoja has won five of his six UFC fights and is currently on a three-fight winning streak. His most recent win was a TKO finish against Wilson Reis last month.

As for Figueriedo, he suffered his first professional defeat to Jussier Formiga in March. He was undefeated in his previous 15 fights, with three TKO finishes in four UFC wins.

Pantoja and Figueriedo are ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively in the flyweight rankings, but a win for either likely won’t guarantee a title shot.

That’s because Formiga, ranked No. 1, will be taking on the No. 2-ranked Joseph Benavidez at UFC Minneapolis. The winner of that fight will likely challenge Henry Cejudo next, who will face Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title next month at UFC 238.

But that’s assuming Cejudo remains at flyweight or if the 125-pound division even exists at the time.

UFC 240 takes place at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on July 27. It will be headlined by a featherweight title fight between champion Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar.