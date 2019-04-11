Jussier Formiga vs. Joseph Benavidez Among 4 Fights Added To UFC Minneapolis

A rematch between Jussier Formiga (23-5) and Joseph Benavidez (27-5) headlines a recent announcement of fights added for UFC on ESPN 4 in Minneapolis.

Who deserves the shot at a flyweight title!?@JussierFormiga & @JoeJitsu look to give us answers at #UFCMinneapolis. pic.twitter.com/9yXOCSlkuN — UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2019

The duo first competed against each other at UFC Fight Night 28 back in September 2013 with Benavidez winning with a first-round TKO.

Formiga has since won eight of his next 10 fights and is currently on a four-fight winning streak. Benavidez has also won eight of his next 10 fights since that first meeting.

The winner of the bout, which will serve as the night’s co-main event, will ideally be next in line to challenge for Henry Cejudo’s flyweight title.

Also added to the card is a lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Marco Polo Reyes. Heavyweights Maurice Green and Junior Albini are in action as well while 205-pounders Roman Dolidze and Vinicius Moreira will also do battle.

UFC on ESPN 4 takes place June 29 with the main event being a rematch between former welterweight champions Tyron Woodley and Robbie Lawler.