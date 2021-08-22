Alexandre Pantoja believes Brandon Moreno might be a little scared to face him again.

Pantoja made it three wins in his last four with a second-round submission win over Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 34 last night. The Brazilian wasted little time in calling out Moreno soon after who was in attendance as well.

There was no hostility either as it was probably one of the nicest callouts of all time.

The nicest callout we've seen? 🤔🗣 @PantojaMMA is ready to take the call with the champ. #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/cypvdCNn2M — UFC (@ufc) August 22, 2021

However, Pantoja did feel the need to remind Moreno that he held wins over him.

Pantoja first submitted Moreno when they met in an exhibition match during The Ultimate Fighter back in 2016. They would face each other professionally in 2018 with Pantoja getting the unanimous decision win on that occasion.

And with Moreno now reigning as UFC flyweight champion, we could be set for a third meeting between the pair. And the possibility of losing to Pantoja again might be wearing on Moreno’s mind according to the former.

“I say December because I think Brandon will want that time,” Pantoja said on when he’d like to face Moreno (via MMA Junkie). “I’m ready to fight. I don’t know if Moreno wants to fight this year or next year, but I know he knows I’m coming for the title.

“He knows my game. I beat him two times. I think he’s maybe a little scared because he lost to me via submission, and then when he had the possibility to get revenge against me, I destroyed him. I made it 30-26. I proved I’m better.

“When he came to the UFC, you see he’s good – but I’m better. He has the title, but he knows I’m much better when we fought three years ago.”

