Alexander Volkov vs. Ciryl Gane Rematch Moved From UFC 308 to UFC 310 Due to Injury

Alexander Volkov is out of his UFC 308 clash with former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

According to a report from La Sueur, the fight originally scheduled for October 26 in Abu Dhabi will be rescheduled for UFC 310 when the promotion closes out its pay-per-view scheduled in December at T-Mobile Arena. The UFC has not yet officially announced the change of date.

Sitting as the No. 3 ranked contender in the heavyweight division, Volkov is riding a four-fight win streak, including wins over Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alexandr Romanov, Tai Tuivasa, and former interim title challenger Sergei Pavlovich. Overall, the former Bellator champion is 12-4 inside the Octagon with one of his losses coming against ‘Bon Gamin’ following a Fight Night headliner in June 2021.

Since the loss to Gane, ‘Drago’ has won five of his last six, his only defeat during that run coming against the promotion’s current interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall.

Ciryl Gane Guns for Second Win over Alexander Volkov to keep his title aspirations alive

At the time, Gane’s win over Volkov moved him to 9-0 in his mixed martial arts career. He followed that up with a 10th career W against Derrick Lewis before suffering his first loss against then-heavyweight king Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. ‘Bon Gamin’ bounced with a third-round knockout of Tai Tuivasa but suffered another setback six months later when the returning Jon ‘Bones’ Jones submitted him just past the two-minute mark of their heavyweight title clash at UFC 285.

Gane has only fought once since then, besting Serghei Spivac at UFC Paris last year.

With Gane vs. Volkov removed from the promotion’s return to Etihad Arena next month, here’s how UFC 308 currently stacks up:

Main Card

Ilia Topuria(c) vs. Max Holloway – UFC featherweight championship

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

Prelims

Dan Ige vs. Lerone Murphy

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Geoff Neal

Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Daniel Santos

Brunno Ferreira vs. Abus Magomedov

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Justin Tafa

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva

Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira

As always, the card is subject to change.