Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway II Targeted For UFC 251

Alexander Volkanovski will make the first defence of his featherweight title against former champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 251, on July 11 according to Ariel Helwani of ESPN. The veteran MMA journalist reported that the fight is being targeted for the event, but nothing has been signed yet. However, a social media post from Holloway last night appeared to contradict this – check it out below.

I just signed too. Thanks for finally signing to fight me. See you soon! #fightisland https://t.co/kBIV7HT1Y8 pic.twitter.com/fFvZ29F1rV — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) June 9, 2020

Volkanovski captured the 145lb belt by beating Holloway over five rounds at UFC 245 late last year. Since the bout, the Australian has had surgery on a hand injury delaying a rematch with long-time champ ‘Blessed’. Originally this rematch was expected to headline at UFC 251 in Perth, Australia on June 6 but the ongoing global pandemic meant that show was scrapped before being rescheduled and relocated to ‘Fight Island’.

According to Helwani, the UFC is planning to host a stacked night of fights on July 11 that will include three title fights. Bantamweight contenders Petr Yan and Jose Aldo are expected to duke it out for the title recently vacated by retired former champion Henry Cejudo. Welterweight king Kamaru Usman is also expected to make an appearance on the card. He was originally set to face number one contender Jorge Masvidal but due to a pay dispute between ‘Gamebred’ and the UFC that fight looks unlikely. He’s likely to face either Gilbert Burns or British stand out Leon Edwards on the card instead.

