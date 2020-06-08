Jorge Masvidal Ready For The Fight Of His Life Over UFC Pay

Spread the word!













Welterweight contender and inaugural BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal says he is ready for the fight of his life against the UFC who refuse to meet his pay demands. Last week Masvidal ranted at the UFC on social media about his situation. ‘Gamebred’ is clearly unhappy with the money on offer to fight welterweight king Kamaru Usman and negotiations for that fight have come to a standstill. Masvidal revealed he had been offered half of what he made to fight Nate Diaz in his last fight and dared the UFC to release him from his current contract.

Since then UFC president Dana White has reacted to Masvidal who is the latest star to go bad on the company over pay. White says he won’t be begging people to fight and guys like Masvidal are free to sit out if they want. Masvidal has now come out and claimed negotiations with the UFC have always been more of a dictatorship than anything else, he said.

“I’m in a contract that I had to take to get paid. Same way I got a new contract to fight till. Then a new contract to fight Nate. They keep extending the amounts of fights to my contract to keep me locked up and when I say I only want a 4 fight contract it’s take it or leave it.”

I’m in a contract that I had to take to get paid. Same way I got a new contract to fight till. Then a new contract to fight Nate. They keep extending the amounts of fights to my contract to keep me locked up and when I say I only want a 4 fight contract it’s take it or leave it. — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2020

“The negotiation is take it or leave it. If I lose you can cut me and not pay out the rest of the contract. If I win I’m not in a position to renegotiate the contract? My dad left a communist regime and has prepared me my whole life”

‘Street Jesus’ then questioned why several MMA superstars are currently disputing with the UFC and called on them to unite for the fight of their lives, he wrote.

“Why are all the major names having issues? Conor, Jones, cejudo. We have to take it or retire. I love fighting and this is the fight of our lives.”

Why are all the major names having issues? Conor, Jones, cejudo. We have to take it or retire. I love fighting and this is the fight of our lives — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2020

Do you think Jorge Masvidal and other fighters will unite to protest against UFC pay?