Alexander Volkanovski backed to make UFC return despite recent knockout loss: ‘He doesn’t have any symptoms’

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski appears to have recovered well following his loss to Ilia Topuria.

Topuria would hand Volkanovski his second successive knockout in just three months earlier this month. Ever the competitor, Alexander Volkanvoski wants to get the rematch on but will have to take some time out after two heaving stoppage losses.

Alexander Volkanovski recovering well from KO loss at UFC 298

On a positive note, one of Volkanovski’s coaches Eugene Bareman said that the 35-year-old is showing good signs in terms of a concussion, but will still have to take a needed, and deserved break.

“In terms of his symptoms, he doesn’t have any symptoms,” Bareman said during an interview with Combat TV. “Which was not the case in the last knockout. There’s so many variables when it comes to having a knockout and how much, how many symptoms you suffer, and all of that. I don’t know the science behind it and I’m not gonna begin to try to understand it. But he seems to not be as affected by this concussion as he was by the last one. I won’t be able to tell you why.”

“He definitely needs to rest. He needs to rest his head. But … he needs to be sensible, but he also will be very keen to get that rematch this year.”

When Volkaonvski does return, Bareman believes that it should be in a rematch against Topuria. The City Kickboxing coach credits Volkaonvski for how he has held himself both in, and out, of the cage.

“I think he’s done everything that he needs to do as a champion, represented himself, his family, his team, and most of all the company well. He’s been a long-standing champion, he’s defended many times, fought through injuries, taken fights on short notice for the company. He checks every box there is in relation to getting an immediate rematch,” Bareman said.

“And one of the other important boxes he checks: is there a bigger fight to make than that fight in the division? And the answer is no, there’s not. So the team is doing everything we can to secure the rematch and we’ll do everything in our power to turn that result around.”

Will Alexander Volkanovski become UFC champion again?