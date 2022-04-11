UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski talks and tries some chicken wings with Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’.

Just 48 hours after his title defense against ‘The Korean Zombie’, ‘Volk’ was in the studio today with Helwani trying some chicken wings. The two air fried and made their own wings to try on air.

Helwani during the show even “toasted” to Volkanovski and called him the greatest featherweight of all time. Volkanovski is fresh off picking apart one of the best strikers in UFC featherweight history. It was just another impressing outing for Volkanovski, who is making a legitimate gripe at the best fighter in the world.

Alexander Volkanovski has been very dominant in his run as champion, but does he have an argument to be crowned the best featherweight of all time?

As of now the greatest to ever step in the octagon is Jose Aldo, but Volkanovski is surely closing in on him and he’s doing it fast. He has had back to back dominant fights against two very dangerous fighters.

He showed how great he truly is during his fight against Ortega, as he was in the worst position he has been in his UFC career. He was trapped in Ortega’s guillotine, which usually ends badly for Ortega’s opponent. He was able to pop out of the deep guillotine and went back to his dominating performance.

Volkanovski has two wins over Holloway as well, who is widely considered a top three featherweight of all time. He has defended his title three times now, and could be defending it against Henry Cejudo soon. Cejudo has been talking about making a comeback to try and grab his third title, and recently re-entered the USADA testing pool. The Holloway-Volkanovski trilogy will most likely happen before Cejudo is ready to come back. Another win over Holloway and title defense, may put Volk as the best featherweight of all time for fans.

Where do you have Volkanovski ranked among the best featherweights of all time?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.