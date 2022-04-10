Still king of the featherweights — and by some considerable margin. Alexander Volkanovski bludgeons contender, Chan Sung Jung over the course of four rounds — to successfully secure his third defense of the featherweight throne in the main event of UFC 273.

Volkanovski, headlining his second consecutive UFC pay-per-view event, set a fantastic pace from the onset and throughout his headlining clash against the #4 ranked challenger, Jung — stopping the South Korean veteran with a rather comprehensive, one-sided fourth round knockout win.

Displaying the sheer gulf in striking clash between himself, Jung — and quite frankly, the rest of the featherweight division, Volkanovski wobbled, stunned, and dropped the challenge on multiple occasions in the second and third round, before closing up shop with a stoppage just less than a minute into the penultimate frame.

Unable to make his way to his stool in between the third and fourth round following a third round barrage from Volkanovski — Jung was saved eventually by referee, Herb Dean in the opening minute of the fourth round after eating yet another beautifully-placed shot from champion, Volkanovski.

Below, catch the highlights Alexander Volkanovski’s one-sided title defense victory against The Korean Zombie

