Alexander Volkanovski Lists His Top Five MMA GOATs with ‘Mighty Mouse’ At Number One

Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson tops Alexander Volkanovski’s list of the top five greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

During a recent Q&A session on YouTube to celebrate the end of 2024, Volkanovski fielded questions from fight fans with one of them asking ‘The Great’ who he sees as the best of the best.

“All right, let’s get into it. I’m going to say, Demetrious Johnson,” Volkanovski began.

“I’m going to have to throw Jon Jones in there,” he continued. “Everyone knows my take on, you know, the trouble outside of it, but I mean, he’s just been champ, he’s been at the top forever, you know what I mean? So you can’t not include him. I know a lot of people are always going to throw out those things—and I do myself—because, you know, I pride myself on trying to stay away from all that crap as well. But you can’t deny his skill. He’s definitely one of the greatest of all time, so you’re going to have to give Jon Jones that. “So, Demetrius Johnson, Jon Jones… yeah, Georges St-Pierre has definitely got to be there.

Alexander volkanovski adds Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya to his MMA top five

Rounding out Volk’s list were inarguably the two best middleweight fighters in the history of the sport.

“And we’re running out of room! So, I said Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre… I’m going to have to throw Anderson Silva in there as well,” Volkanovski continued. “For me, when it comes to striking, I honestly think he’s the greatest striker the UFC’s ever seen. So, um, I’m going to go Israel Adesanya as well. Am I missing someone? Who is it? Like, oh, you’ve got your options—you obviously have so many great champions. But that’s it! I said five. There you go. Let us know your five! Let us know what you think of my five. Locked it in. Locked it in!”

Do you agree with Alexander Volkanovski’s top five? If not, who should be added? Or more importantly, who should be removed?