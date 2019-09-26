Alexander Volkanovski: I’m Too Much For Max Holloway

Spread the word!













Alexander Volkanovski is extremely confident heading into his fight with Max Holloway at UFC 245 for the featherweight title.

Volkanovski has openly stated he’s looking past Holloway, as he fully expects to beat the Hawaiian, but will grant “Blessed” an immediate rematch when it’s all said and done. Volkanovski doubled down in an interview with Submission Radio, saying he believes he’s “too much” for Holloway to handle inside the Octagon.

“For Max, I know this might sound disrespectful, it’s not. I don’t think he gives me crazy problems that I have to worry about. He’s still… just purely the fact that he is very good, I give him that. He is very technical and there are things I need to worry about, but when it comes to power, knockout power – obviously his cardio, you know, the cardio’s a big factor for most people in fights, but for me it’s nothing that I need to worry about.

“And just striking and the fact that he’s a volume puncher and stuff like that, I don’t believe that’s a big threat to me. If he wants to punch in volumes, I’m gonna be there swinging back and swinging back heavy. And then I got my shots there, you know what I mean? So, I really do think this is going to be my fight and I’m gonna be pretty comfortable in there.

“I just gotta make sure that I’m prepared, prepared for the worst. I’m gonna be prepared that we’re going for a five-round war. And he’s obviously tough, he’s got a good chin, but I reckon I’m stopping him.”

Volkanovski believes it will take a couple of rounds for Holloway to realize what’s in front of him. No matter where the fight goes, Volkanovski believes he’ll overwhelm and finish the Hawaiian.

“I think a couple of rounds in he’s gonna know “oh shit, I got some work to do”. But that’s if I don’t finish him early. Again, I don’t want to be acting like (I’m cocky). He’s got a good chin, I’ll give him that, but mate, if I’m on top of you and punching your head through the canvas, there’s only so much the ref can take. So, it doesn’t matter how good your chin is, the ref don’t want to see too much of that.

“Whether it’s a submission, whether it’s ground and pound or whenever I do, knock him out on the feet, it’s just, I believe I’m gonna be too powerful. And again, I think I’m gonna let the hands go this time. Max, he’s a gamer and obviously he’s a cardio machine as well, so I want to make sure I’m in the best nick ever.

“Because I’m gonna be setting the pace as well, and I truly feel like I’m gonna end up breaking him. He’s obviously gonna be there, he’s gonna be always in my face, but I feel like I’m just gonna feel him get weaker and weaker and weaker.”

UFC 245 goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 14. Volkanovski is currently on a 17-fight win streak. He has looked impressive in his UFC run thus far; racking up wins over Darren Elkins, Chad Mendes, and Jose Aldo. He’ll take on, arguably, the best featherweight of all time in Holloway, who is on a 14-fight win streak at 145 pounds.

Volkanovski is likely the most well-rounded young fighter Holloway has ever faced. It will be interesting to see how the stylistic matchup plays out inside the Octagon.

Do you think Volkanovski will be too much for Holloway inside the Octagon?