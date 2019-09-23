Alexander Volkanovski Admits He’s Looking Past Max Holloway, Will Grant ‘Blessed’ Immediate Rematch

Spread the word!













It was recently announced that Alexander Volkanovski will be Max Holloway’s next challenger for the 145-pound title.

The pair will meet at UFC 245 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 14. Speaking to EMG Access, Volkanovski discussed his upcoming fight with Holloway, admitting he’s already looking passed “Blessed,” fully expecting to dethrone the Hawaiian, and promises to grant him an immediate rematch. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I’m going to show the world that I’m the best featherweight. I’m the best featherweight in the world, and I’m going to show that December 14th,” Volkanovski said.

“People can say whatever they want. He’s been a great champion. If he wants a rematch again — I’m already looking through this. I know I’m winning. I’m taking that belt. If they want a rematch I’ll do that. I’ll beat him again and solidify I’m the best in the world. Then everyone can just jump on board.”

Holloway is on a 14-fight win streak at featherweight. In his last outing, he successfully retained his featherweight title against Frankie Edgar at UFC 240 in July. He’ll take on a very deserving challenger in the 30-year-old Volkanovski, who has won 17-straight fights since his last professional loss in 2013.

He comes off of a unanimous decision win over ex-featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo in Brazil this past May. Volkanovski is extremely well-rounded and has proven to be one of the best fighters at 145 pounds in the world. It will be interesting to see if he can be the man to finally dethrone Holloway from the featherweight throne.

What do you think about Volkanovski admittedly looking past Holloway?