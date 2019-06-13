Alexander Volkanovski Ready To Step In For Holloway Or Edgar

Spread the word!













Featherweight contender Alexander Volkanovski is ready to step in should he need to save the main event of UFC 240.

Max Holloway will defend his 145-pound title against Frankie Edgar in the event’s headliner, which takes place July 27 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Many expected Volkanovski to get the next crack at the title, especially after he out-pointed Jose Aldo at UFC 237 last month. However, he will now have to wait for the winner of Holloway vs. Edgar.

Despite initially being unhappy that he was skipped over, Volkanovski has seemingly moved on. However, he is still remaining fit so that he can step in on short notice should either competitor get injured or pull out:

“Staying fit, staying on weight and staying ready!!” Volkanovski wrote on Twitter. “I wish @BlessedMMA and @FrankieEdgar good health but I’ll be on standby to save the # UFC240 headliner if need be.”

It is not known if Volkanovski is staying on weight on his own volition, or whether the UFC have agreed to compensate him to do so.

However, the Las Vegas-based promotion would be smart to do the latter, especially given the history of the main event competitors. Holloway and Edgar were originally supposed to fight at UFC 218 in December 2017 until Edgar had to pull out due to injury.

They were slated to fight again a couple of months later at UFC 222, only, this time Holloway would pull out because of an injury. Hopefully, the third time is the charm.