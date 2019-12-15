Alexander Volkanovski Puts Masterclass On Max Holloway – UFC 245 Highlights

We have a new featherweight champion.
Alexander Volkanovski delivered on his promise of ending the “Blessed” era as he utilized leg kicks to great effect on his way to a unanimous decision victory.
As a result, Holloway’s long reign as featherweight champion has come to an end while this was also the Hawaiian’s first loss in the weight class in 14 fights dating back to 2013.
Volkanovski, meanwhile, remains undefeated in the UFC and now holds wins over the likes of Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo and now, Holloway.
You can watch the highlights below:
What did you think of Volkanovski’s win over Holloway?
