Breaking – Alexander Volkanovski – Ilia Topuria championship fight planned for UFC 298 in February

An undisputed featherweight championship fight between divisional champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and surging number five ranked contender, Ilia Topuria is currently in the works to feature at a UFC 298 pay-per-view card in February. At the time of publication, an official date, location, or venue for the flagship has yet to be determined by the organization.

Volkanovski, the current undisputed featherweight champion and former pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter, most recently headlined UFC 294 last month in Abu Dhabi, UAE, suffering a stunning first round high-kick knockout loss to Islam Makhachev in a lightweight championship fight rematch on just 10 days’ notice.

As for German-born contender, Topuria, the streaking challenger landed his sixth consecutive Octagon victory back in June – turning in a Fight of the Night display against former interim title challenger, Josh Emmett in a unanimous decision victory. The win improved Topuria to 14-0 as a professional.

Alexander Volkanovski targeted to fight Ilia Topuria at UFC 298

According to a report tonight from Ariel Helwani, with a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira currently planned for UFC 297 in January – Alexander Volkanovski’s planned return at that card in Toronto, Canada, is currently in the works to take place a month later against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

“The current plan – though not finalized just yet – is to have Islam Makhachev x Charles Oliveira 2 – headline UFC 297,” Helwani posted on his official X account. “That event, while not officially announced yet, is currently slated to Jan. 20 in Toronto. The original plan for that main was Volkanovski x Topuria, but now the plan is for that to be on the February PPV.”

In his most recent featherweight outing, New South Wales favorite, Volkanovski turned in a stunning title unification win over former interim champion, Yair Rodríguez in the main event of UFC 290 back in July during International Fight Week, securing a third round ground strikes TKO win.

As for Topuria, the revered finisher debuted in the organization back in 2020 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, landing victories over Youssef Zalal, Damon Jackson, Ryan Hall, Jai Herbert, Bryce Mitchell, and Josh Emmett consecutively in the time since.

