Alexander Volkanovski hunts ‘Exciting’ fight with Dustin Poirier at lightweight: ‘He’s a great dude, we get along’

Recently announcing plans to make a lightweight return if he cannot secure a quickfire featherweight comeback, former champion, Alexander Volkanovski has revealed plans to land himself an “exciting” fight against Dustin Poirier.

Volkanovski, a former undisputed featherweight titleholder and prior pound-for-pound number one, has been out of action since he headlined UFC 298 back in February, dropping a stunning knockout loss to the unbeaten, Ilia Topuria in the pair’s title clash.

And revealing plans to make a 155lbs return in his next outing, Volkanovski weighed up a pairing against former undisputed divisional champion, Charles Oliveira.

“So, if there is no title fight until next year [for me] then I need something exciting – maybe Charles Oliveira,” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “There are others but I think Michael Chandler will keep waiting for Conor McGregor and I think Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje also want to wait a bit. There is nobody [at featherweight] that excites me, or that I haven’t fought already. And they’ve said my next one there is the title fight.”

Alexander Volkanovski welcomes Dustin Poirier clash at 155lbs

However, offering to take on Lafayette native, Poirier in the aftermath of the latter’s D’Arce choke submission defeat to Islam Makhachev back in May – upon news of the former interim champion’s plan to make one final Octagon walk, Volkanovski offered to take him on next.

“You know, I want an exciting fight at [lightweight] – a Charles Oliveira, I did call out (Dustin) Poirier after that one [fight with Islam Makhachev] – I think he’s a great dude, we get a along,” Alexander Volkanovski told FREESTYLEBENDER. “I think he’s a good man, and obviously he’s a big fun fight. There’s still history there with you know, mutual opponents, he’s fought – he used to fight at featherweight. …”

