Alexander Volkanovski open to ‘Very exciting’ Conor McGregor fight before UFC title charge

Former undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski has claimed he will be fighting for a title in his return to the UFC next year, however, admits he is being swayed by the potential of a “very exciting” pairing with fellow ex-champion, Conor McGregor.

Volkanovski, a former undisputed featherweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, will look to snap a two-fight knockout losing skid in his return to action next year, most recently dropping his 145lbs crown in a stunning second round loss to Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298 in February.

Prior to that, the New South Wales native headlined UFC 294 back in October in a short-notice rematch with Islam Makhachev, suffering a thunderous first round high-kick knockout defeat — coming as his first stoppage loss in the Octagon since his move to the promotion.

And while linked with a potential move to lightweight and a fan-favorite pairing with former interim champion, Dustin Poirier, Volkanovski has expressed an interest in competing for his old title against the victor of the UFC 308 headliner between Topuria and three-time foe, Max Holloway.

Alexander Volkanovski admits interest in Conor McGregor fight

However, amid fans clamoring for Volkanovski to welcome former two-weight titleholder, Conor McGregor back to action next year, the Australian admitted he was excited by a potential pairing.

“It’s like title fights, exciting fights and maybe, short notice fights, that’s the things that excite me, you know what I mean?” Alexander Volkanovski told Submission Radio. “So, now, I’m, you know, obviously doing good now, back in training. Training hard in that as well, but yeah just what excites me.”

“it’s just doing a contender fight in the featherweight division — that doesn’t really get me out of bed,” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “It would have to be a build on the line to get me excited and obviously, the Conor McGregor fight is very exciting.”