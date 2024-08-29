Alexander Volkanovski plans to wait for title fight after UFC 308: ‘I’m sure I’ll be fine’

Amid links to a lightweight return off the back of his stunning featherweight title fight loss to the incumbent, Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 earlier this year, former pound-for-pound number one, Alexander Volkanovski has revealed plans to now await the victor for the Georgian’s fight with former three-time foe, Max Holloway at UFC 308 in October.

Volkanovski, a former undisputed featherweight champion and the current number one ranked divisional contender, has been out of action since he headlined UFC 298 back in February, suffering a second round knockout defeat to the unbeaten, Ilia Topuria in Anaheim, California.

The defeat came as New South Wales native, Volkanovski’s first at the featherweight limit — having also suffered a prior first round high-kick knockout defeat to current lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev back in October of last year at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Alexander Volkanovski plans to land featherweight title fight next

However, amid links to a potential move to the lightweight limit and title-eliminator fight against former 155lbs gold holder, Charles Oliveira, Volkanovski has now confirmed he plans to remain at featherweight, with the hope of landing himself an immediate title re-run in his return to the Octagon.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez – USA TODAY Sports

“Yeah, for sure (a featherweight title fight next), that’s exactly what’s happening,” Alexander Volkanovski told Sky Sports New Zealand during a recent interview. “I can wait or if I don’t want to wait I can do something else. Or just wait and the UFC has made it clear and obviously that’s probably what I’m gonna do.”

“I could’ve maybe done a lightweight fight, I think there’s a lot of exciting fights there, but the UFC aren’t big fans of floating [between divisions], they’d go, ‘Look, you wanna go to lightweight, you’re gonna have to stay there.'” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “And then I might lose that featherweight title shot. It’s only a couple of months (wait), I’m sure I’ll be fine.”