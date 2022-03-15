Alexander Volkanovski has given mixed martial arts fans some exciting fights over the years with notable wins coming against the likes of Max Holloway, who he beat twice, and Brian Ortega in a thrilling five-round affair.

The current UFC featherweight champion looks to solidify his status as one of the greatest fighters to ever do it with a membership to the ultra-exclusive “champ champ” club next to the all-time greats such as Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo.

“I’m planning on staying at featherweight even if I move up, I want to float in both [divisions],” Volkanovski told James Lynch (transcribed by Drake Riggs). “I’m not saying I want to just move to lightweight and stay at lightweight.

“When people ever ask me if I think of a move to lightweight, it is double champ status, while I still got both belts. The role of lightweight champ and featherweight champ, that’s my vision. Not just fighting in lightweight. Cause I make featherweight reasonably easy so there’s no reason for me to have to move up.”

While Volkanovski has made his intentions clear on holding and defending both the lightweight and featherweight strap, the UFC veteran will need to get past a longtime division contender in Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 on April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

‘The Great’ Alexander Volkanovski will likely face former champion, Max Holloway, in a trilogy bout if he successfully defends his belt against ‘The Korean Zombie’. If all goes according to plan for the Australian, he looks bound for a trip leading right to Conor McGregor, who held titles at both featherweight and lightweight.

What’s next for Alexander Volkanovski after Max Holloway?

Alexander Volkanovski shared his thoughts on a dream match-up against the Irish superstar as he continued, “He was a featherweight, he was a champion of my division. So I’ve taken out the featherweight champs. That’s the only one left, isn’t it? Me, Aldo, Max, and Conor. So it makes a lot of sense. Obviously, it would be a dream and then I’ve taken out all the other champs in my division so that would be incredible. Obviously, you talk about the payday and all that — the circus around it would be great.

“But at the same time, talking about legacy, he’s undefeated at featherweight, too. That would mean something. I don’t think he’s making featherweight too soon. If we fight, you do it at any weight. I’d do that at welterweight if I had to, whatever. But at the same time, we’ll see. I’ll just worry about Zombie cause Zombie’s in front of me and we’ll see.”

Volkanovski is determined to get that big fight suggesting his willingness to bump up to welterweight to fight against ‘Mystic Mac’, who seems more likely to stay at 170 lbs.

McGregor has been on the road to recovery from a broken leg courtesy of his third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. It’s unclear when he’ll be able to make a comeback in the octagon. Many have speculated a potential lightweight title shot for McGregor’s return which would line up the stars perfectly for Volkanovski.

Will we ever see Alexander Volkanovski fight Conor McGregor?

