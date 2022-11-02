Russian MMA fighter Alexander Pisarev found dead at 33, alleged to have eaten ‘poisoned watermelon’

Alexander Pisarev, a Russian mixed martial arts fighter has been found dead at the age of 33 in his native country, after allegedly suffering from food poisoining, in which is alleged to have stemmed from a watermelon he had consumed that had been poisoned.

Pisarev, a native of Moscow, Russia, competed five times professionally during his mixed martial arts career, boasting a 3-2 professional record.

Competing twice under the banner of ACB (Absolute Championship Berkut) and FNG (Fight Nights Global), Pisarev, who featured at the bantamweight limit, most recently fought Maksim Usoyan back in February 2020, suffering a first round submission loss at RCC: Road to the PFL.

Alexander Pisarev was discovered unconscious by his father

Passing away suddenly over the course of the weekend, a member of Pisarev’s team confirmed the fighter’s death.

“Alexander Pisarev died in his sleep and did not have chronic health problems,” A statement provided to Russian outlet TASS read. “According to preliminary data, death was the result of food poisoning.”

According to multiple outlets, including Pravda, Pisarev consumed a watermelon which had allegedly been poisoned, while his wife, who also ate the fruit, has since been hospitalized.

“My brother, my friend, my student,” Tomahawk said in a statement. “Words cannot express the extent of the loss. Alexander Pisarev is the standard of friendship, decency and courage of a Russian person.”



“I and we will miss you,” The statement continued. “Rest in peace our brother. Pisarev was discovered by his father. Igor Vladimirovich, who returned to his son’s apartment in Moscow after walking the family’s dog to discover he was no longer breathing. I looked into the room – Alexander and his wife were sleeping.”

An investigation into the passing of Pisarev has been opened by the Moscow Region Investigative Committee.

“In Balashikha, an investigation was organized into the death of an athlete as a result of poisoning,” A statement read. “Investigators with the participation of a forensic specialist, are conducting an additional inspection of the scene, confiscating items relevant to the investigation, and planning a forensic chemical examination.” (Transcribed by Mirror)