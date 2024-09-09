‘You don’t have discipline’: Khamzat Chimaev slams Darren Till for weight issues

Former training partner of ex-welterweight title challenger, Darren Till, unbeaten middleweight star, Khamzat Chimaev has mocked the Liverpool striker’s current physique, claiming the Team Kaobon native is fast on his way to an endorsement from Snickers.

Chimaev, the current number twelve ranked middleweight contender, is slated to return next month at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, UAE — taking on former divisional champion, Robert Whittaker in a five round co-main event bout in the Middle East.

For Till, the former welterweight title challenger has been sidelined from the Octagon since Decmeber of 2022, most recently dropping an eventual third round neck crank submission loss against current middleweight gold holder, Dricus du Plessis.

Khamzat Chimaev hits out at Darren Till over alleged lack of discipline

And hitting out at the controversial Till, who has since competed in professional boxing, Chimaev claimed his former training mate would likely have beaten du Plessis if he was more disciplined.

“Before I met you, I never missed weight,” Khamzat Chimaev told Darren Till during an X Spaces session. “Because you eat everyday chocolate, brother. I couldn’t stop as well. You don’t have discipline, bro. That’s why you’re not close to me now. Now you’re in Liverpool — you drink beer everyday, man.”

"You drink beer everyday man."😭😭▫️ pic.twitter.com/ACCO0fB4KU — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) September 8, 2024

Without a win since he co-headlined UFC 294 back in October of last year, Chechen contender, Khamzat Chimaev improved to 13-0 as a professional with a controversial majority decision win over former welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman in Abu Dhabi.

Competing for undisputed welterweight gold against former dominant champion, Tyron Woodley back in 2018, Liverpool striker, Till suffered his professional defeat in a second round D’Arce choke submission defeat to the St. Louis native.

In July, Till turned in a second round TKO win over Mohammaed Mutie in his professional boxing debut in the Middle East.