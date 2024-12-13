Alexander Gustafsson Leaves UFC for New Deals with GFL and BKFC

ByTimothy Wheaton
Alexander Gustafsson Leaves UFC for New Deals with GFL and BKFC

Alexander Gustafsson is set to leave the UFC after his manager, Majdi Shammas, confirmed that the promotion agreed to release him from his contract. Gustafsson has signed with the Global Fighting League (GFL) on an appealing deal, which provides flexibility for the Swedish fighter to take on other bouts outside of the organization.

Alexander Gustafsson with the GFL

“We asked the UFC to release Alex from his contract. They agreed, and we’re grateful for that,” Shammas told Maximum Sports. The manager added that Gustafsson’s new contract with GFL is an exciting opportunity, with potential for future matches and non-exclusive opportunities. “It’s a very attractive contract, and Alex is free to pick and choose from other bouts as well, which is great for us,” Shammas said.

READ MORE:  Report - Rafael Fiziev agrees to rematch fight with Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Saudi Arabia in February

Shammas also spoke highly of the GFL, calling it an organization with an ambitious team ready to launch in 2025. He described the setup as a hybrid between past leagues like the IFL and today’s PFL tournaments, offering better conditions for athletes.

Alexander Gustafsson with BKFC

As for Gustafsson’s next steps, Shammas confirmed that the fighter has received an enticing offer from BKFC. While a deal has not yet been signed, it’s likely that Gustafsson will join BKFC and face a UFC or Bellator veteran in the near future.

“Alex is in very good shape. He has looked good in training and has gotten his fire back. He is excited and eager for what is to come,” Shammas added.

READ MORE:  Renato Moicano makes bold call for Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan winner: ‘Six wins, five finishes, who else?’

“The Mauler” Gustafsson is a renowned UFC Light Heavyweight fighter with an 18-8 record, including 11 knockouts. Despite never winning a UFC title, he has earned respect for his performances, including memorable battles against Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier.

READ MORE:  UFC Commentator: Champion Belal Muhammad Has Advantage After Shavkat Rakhmonov Performance

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts