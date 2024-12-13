Alexander Gustafsson Leaves UFC for New Deals with GFL and BKFC

Alexander Gustafsson is set to leave the UFC after his manager, Majdi Shammas, confirmed that the promotion agreed to release him from his contract. Gustafsson has signed with the Global Fighting League (GFL) on an appealing deal, which provides flexibility for the Swedish fighter to take on other bouts outside of the organization.

Alexander Gustafsson with the GFL

“We asked the UFC to release Alex from his contract. They agreed, and we’re grateful for that,” Shammas told Maximum Sports. The manager added that Gustafsson’s new contract with GFL is an exciting opportunity, with potential for future matches and non-exclusive opportunities. “It’s a very attractive contract, and Alex is free to pick and choose from other bouts as well, which is great for us,” Shammas said.

Shammas also spoke highly of the GFL, calling it an organization with an ambitious team ready to launch in 2025. He described the setup as a hybrid between past leagues like the IFL and today’s PFL tournaments, offering better conditions for athletes.

Alexander Gustafsson with BKFC

As for Gustafsson’s next steps, Shammas confirmed that the fighter has received an enticing offer from BKFC. While a deal has not yet been signed, it’s likely that Gustafsson will join BKFC and face a UFC or Bellator veteran in the near future.

“Alex is in very good shape. He has looked good in training and has gotten his fire back. He is excited and eager for what is to come,” Shammas added.

“The Mauler” Gustafsson is a renowned UFC Light Heavyweight fighter with an 18-8 record, including 11 knockouts. Despite never winning a UFC title, he has earned respect for his performances, including memorable battles against Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier.