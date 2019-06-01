Alexander Gustafsson Teases Retirement After UFC Stockholm Loss

Spread the word!













Multi-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson might have just retired.

The longtime mixed martial arts (MMA) star was defeated in front of his native crowd earlier today (Sat. June 1, 2019) in the main event of UFC Stockholm. “The Mauler” was submitted in the fourth round by Anthony “Lionheart” Smith by way of rear-naked choke. Gustafsson took off his gloves after the fight.

He told fans, “The show is over, guys,” before laying his gloves down on the canvas and walking away. No definitive retirement comment has come as of this writing, but the symbolic gesture of leaving one’s gloves in the Octagon is oftentimes used to signal retirement:

"The show is over, guys."@AlexTheMauler lays down his gloves in Stockholm pic.twitter.com/DECnyd06oK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 1, 2019

We’ll keep you updated, as Gustafsson is expected to speak at the UFC Stockholm post-fight press conference. Prior to his defeat tonight, Gustafsson was defeated by Jon Jones in their December rematch for the vacant 205-pound championship. Gustafsson has long been recognized as one of the best light heavyweights of all time.

However, when it came to championship opportunities against the likes of Jones and Daniel Cormier, the Swede was unable to get over the hurdle. Now losing to the rising Smith, who also came in off a title shot loss to Jones, Gustafsson might have just decided to call it a career.