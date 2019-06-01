UFC Stockholm Results: Anthony Smith Upsets Alexander Gustafsson With Submission Win

Spread the word!













In the main event of tonight’s (Sat. June 1, 2019) UFC Stockholm event from the Ericsson Globe Arena, former 205-pound title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith go head-to-head:

Round 1:

Feeling out process early on as a big overhand from Smith hits Gustafsson’s shoulder. Another big overhand from Smith just misses Gustafsson’s chin, and he follows up with a leg kick. Gustafsson responds with some oblique kicks. A nice lead hook from Smith lands flush.

Another nice strike lands for Smith. Smith with another nice leg kick. Another big overhand from Smith grazes Gustafsson’s shoulder. Lots of faints from both men. A lead hook lands for Smith, who misses on the follow-up shot. Smith catches Gustafsson again backing away.

Gustafsson lands a nice lead hook, and Smith responds with one of his own. Gustafsson’s leg is bleeding badly after an apparent cut.

Round 2:

Smith just misses on a wild overhand. He misses again on a wild shot. Nice leg kick from Smith, who again misses on a good overhand. A head kick from Smith is blocked by Gustafsson’s gloves. Smith finally lands that overhand he was looking for.

A takedown attempt from Smith is unsuccessful. Smith explodes with a nice combination of strikes. A big lead overhand from Smith lands. Smith connects with a nice body shot. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Both men exchanging heavy leather to open up the round. Gustafsson goes for a trip but fails. Gustafsson with a nice combination, but Smith responding with some hard strikes of his own. A nice kick to the body lands for Smith.

Gustafsson with a nice jab, he tries to clinch, but Smith separates with an elbow. A big kick lands for Gustafsson, who takes Smith down quickly into side control. Smith has his feet pressed up against the cage. The round comes to an end.

Round 4:

Gustafsson goes for a takedown but it backfires, as Smith goes for Gustafsson’s back against the cage. Smith is able to flatten Gustafsson out on the ground. Nice ground-and-pound for Smith here. Smith locks in a rear-naked choke and Gustafsson is forced to tap out.

Official Result: Anthony Smith def. Alexander Gustafsson via R4 submission (rear-naked choke, 2:38)