Long-time light-heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson has released a statement reacting to his first-round submission loss to Fabricio Werdum in his heavyweight debut at UFC Fight Island 3.

The fight didn’t last long. Werdum and Gustafsson exchanged a few shots on the feet before the Brazilian managed to drag the fight to the mat. Once there he quickly locked up an armbar and got the win.

Gustafsson took to Twitter to react to his third straight loss and praise his teammate Khamzat Chimaev, who picked up a second UFC win in ten days beating promotional newcomer Rhys McKee earlier in the evening.

“It’s sucks to lose but I’m alive and healthy it’s a sport, a sport that I love!” Gustafsson wrote. “Thanks Werdum for a great fight and the UFC for the opportunity! Now let’s celebrate my brother and teammate kamza borz!!! He’s coming for everyone, be ready”

Gustafsson has now lost three fights in a row. The 33-year-old was stopped by light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones before being tapped by top contender Anthony Smith. The Swedish fighter briefly retired from the sport before announcing he would be returning to take on Werdum at heavyweight.

The former UFC heavyweight champion recorded his first win since 2017 last night. Werdum lost to Aleksei Oleinik and Alexander Volkov either side of a two-year USADA ban for a failed drugs test. The win against Gustafsson will likely be Werdum’s last in the UFC. His contract is now up and before the Yas Island event, he had spoken about wanting to fight elsewhere.

