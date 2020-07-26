Fabricio Werdum returned to the win column in style.

The former UFC heavyweight champion welcomed Alexander Gustafsson to the division at UFC Fight Island 3 on Saturday.

After some striking early on, Werdum eventually took Gustafsson down. The Swede fought back and managed to get up but gave his back up in the process Werdum took him down again and eventually sunk in the armbar.

As a result, the Brazilian snapped a two-fight losing streak while Gustafsson is now on a three-fight losing skid.

You can watch the finish below:

Vai Cavalo! 🇧🇷@FabricioWerdum submits Gus in RD 1!



📺 The card finishes next on @ESPN / E+ pic.twitter.com/5O336mRWBW — UFC (@ufc) July 26, 2020

