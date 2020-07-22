UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till takes place this Saturday night on Yas Island. In the main event middleweight contender, Darren Till takes on former champion Robert Whittaker. The eagerly anticipated match-up will round off an epic month for the UFC on ‘Fight Island’.

Join LowKickMMA site manager Jordan Ellis and staff writer Ryan Galloway as they look ahead to UFC Fight Island 3. The lads will be breaking down the mammoth 15-fight card while offering their thoughts and predictions on all the fights.