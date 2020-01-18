Alexa Grasso Apologizes For Missing Weight, Announces Move To Flyweight

Spread the word!













UFC 246 will be a fight light tonight after Alexa Grasso missed weight, forcing her bout with Claudia Gadelha off the card. The Mexican fighter came in 5.5lbs, over the 116 strawweight limit. This is the second time she has missed weight inside the UFC, after previously coming in 3lbs above the limit to face Randa Markos in 2017. However, that time the fight went ahead and Grasso emerged victorious via split decision. Speaking on social media she has now addressed her failure to make weight, the fight being scrapped and what the future holds for her in the UFC.

“I want to apologize to Claudia Gadelha and the UFC. I know this is a fight all were waiting a lot, including me. I trained very much for this and I did everything to lose those pounds.

The commission did not allow our combat although my opponent and I agreed with the sanction this implied for me. The doctors did not allow me to compete. You don’t know how difficult it has been lately to keep me in this weigh class. It was not a lack of discipline because even if I do not have a fight I’m ALWAYS on diet. I turned 26 and my body is not the same, I am growing and I am in this biological process where my metabolism is changing. I have lived in recent years to the limit of what a body needs to be healthy, and yet I have always fulfilled my obligations. Let’s not talk about a flu or if my period is crossed because that added to the diet had made the weigh cuts a real suffering. I never complain or tell these things because I am not that kind of person and I always show you my best attitude. My team and I have decided that the smartest and healthiest thing to do is to be in other weigh class. With all the respect that it deserves and of course pain in my heart I say goodbye to the strawweight division 115 LB. This year has a different goal for me and I officially move to Flyweight 125 LB. I know that at this weight I will be healthier and stronger giving my body all the nutrients it needs. Thanks to all the people who support me, my Lobo team and my coaches who are with me every day and know that what I do is completely a commitment to my sport and my career. I start a new stage in my life!”