Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso Scrapped From UFC 246, Gadelha Responds

A women’s strawweight bout between Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso will no longer be taking place at UFC 246 on Saturday.

The pair were set to compete in a pivotal 115-pound fight on the main card of UFC 246. However, Grasso missed weight by 5.5 pounds on Friday. Ideally, the fight would have gone on with Grasso forfeiting a percentage of her purse to Gadelha.

However, as per the Nevada State Athletic Commission, there can only be a three-pound allowance between strawweight competitors. As Gadelha made the weight at 115.5 pounds, the fight cannot be sanctioned and hence, had to be scrapped.

It’s a big blow for fight fans, but even more so for Gadelha who made the weight and also went through a training camp only to end up with no fight.

The former strawweight title challenger promptly responded to the news on social media:

“I worked so hard for this and I was so excited to put in a show for you all tomorrow but unfortunately my fight isn’t gonna happen because my opponent missed weight by 5.5 pounds. I still wanted the fight because I am a bad b*tch but Nevada Commission athlete didn’t aloud the fight to happen. A big thanks for my coaches, teammates, family and whole team for the amazing camp!! We will run it back!!”

Perhaps the UFC will go ahead and rebook this fight. Then again, this is the second time that Grasso has missed weight. Maybe it’s time for her to move up to flyweight?

What do you make of the news?