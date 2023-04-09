Suffering his first promotional loss in the main event of UFC 287 last night, now-former undisputed middleweight champion, Alex Pereira maintains all is well despite dropping a devastating second round knockout loss to arch-enemy, Israel Adesanya.

Taking main event honors in Miami, Florida, Brazilian knockout artist, Pereira faltered in his first attempted defense of his middleweight throne against Adesanya – having clinched the title against the latter back in November of last year at UFC 281 with his own knockout victory.

However, despite starting brightly in the opening round against Adesanya in last night’s championship rematch, and even forcing the latter back to the Octagon fence with a damaging leg kick and a barrage of strikes, Pereira was countered and dropped by Adesanya in the same exchange – suffering a heavy second round KO defeat.

Alex Pereira comments on UFC 287 title loss to Israel Adesanya

Seein his short-lived championship reign coming to a definite and crashing stop, Pereira insisted that “everything is okay” despite his blemish to Adesanya.

“Just passing by to say everything is ok!” Alex Pereira posted on his official Instagram. “I want to thank my family, my team and all of you who follow me and like my work.”

“Now I just need to rest to go back and continue with the plan that are already drawn,” Alex Pereira continued. “Thank you God.”

Handing City Kickboxing striker, Adesanya three prior losses across their respective combat sports careers, it appears Pereira will not be awarded an immediate title rematch by the Nigerian-Kiwi – who claimed the rivalry between the two was now “settled”.

Furthermore, Pereira, a former middleweight and light heavyweight champion under the banner of GLORY Kickboxing, has been tipped to potentially test 205lbs waters in his Octagon return per UFC president, Dana White.

Last night’s knockout defeat for Pereira came as the Brazilian’s first since dropping a professional mixed martial arts debut loss against Ouemuel Ottoni back in 2015.