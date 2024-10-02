Video: UFC King Alex Pereira Trades with Professional Heavyweight Boxer

Ahead of his third title defense of 2024, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira put in work with Brazilian knockout artist Igor Adiel Macedo.

On Saturday, ‘Poatan’ will put his 205-pound title up for grabs after netting a pair of back-to-back highlight-reel KOs earlier this year against Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka. This time, Pereira will face another heavy hitter as he meets streaking standout Khalil Rountree in the UFC 307 headliner.

Recently, Pereira shared a video on YouTube of him going for rounds with Macedo, a 13-1 professional boxer with all 13 of his victories coming by way of knockout.

It’s certainly not the first time ‘Poatan’ has tested his skills against a world-class pugilist. In 2023, Pereira posted footage of him sparring with Olympic boxer Khalil Coe.

Alex Pereira faces another heavy hitter at UFC 307

In less than three years with the promotion, Alex Pereira has amassed an impressive 8-1 record, including victories over a slew of former world champions like Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, and the aforementioned Hill and Prochazka.

Hoping to shock the world in Salt Lake City, Khalil Rountree has established himself as one of the promotion’s exciting KO artists, finishing seven of his nine opponents. ‘The War Horse’ is currently riding a five-fight win streak with his most recent W coming against one-time title challenger Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith at a Fight Night event in December.