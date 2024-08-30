Khalil Rountree cleared for UFC 307 after reduced sentence for self-Reported PED violation

ByRoss Markey
Khalil Rountree cleared for UFC 307 after reduced sentence for self-Reported PED violation

Surging light heavyweight knockout artist, Khalil Rountree has been cleared to officially compete at UFC 307 at the beginning of October, challenging undisputed champion, Alex Pereira in Salt Lake City, after he was cleared following a recent anti-doping violation.

Rountree, the current number eight ranked light heavyweight divisional contender, has been sidelined since he featured back in December of last year, landing an eventual third round knockout win over former title challenger, Anthony Smith at the UFC Apex facility.

Chael Sonnen claims Khalil Rountree easily 'Walks through' Alex Pereira in UFC 307 title fight

As for Sao Paulo native, Pereira, the former middleweight gold holder and current light heavyweight kingpin, most recently landed his second consecutive defence of the 205lbs crown back in June at UFC 303, felling Jiri Prochazka with a stunning second round high-kick knockout win during International Fight Week.

READ MORE:  Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal: Jake Paul Deciding for His MMA Debut

And hit with an anti-doping violation earlier this summer, Rountree was notified by the CSAD that he had bene hit with a two-month retroactive suspension stemming from May, after he tested positive for banned substances, 5a-androstanediol, 5b-androstanediol and androsterone, of an exogenous origin.

Khalil Rountree hit with two month suspension after testing positive for DHEA ahead of UFC 303
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Khalil Rountree clear to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 307

However, this week, Rountree was hit with a four-month retroactive suspension which expires on September 18. — and is now free to compete against former two-weight champion, Pereira at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City.

Khalil Rountree stops Anthony Smith with brutal KO win at UFC Vegas 83 highlights

“Khalil Rountree Jr. is now clear for his #UFC307 title fight after receiving a four-and-a-half month suspension that terminates on Sept. 18 and prosecution fees of $157 after previously self-reporting accidental ingestion of a banned substance,” John Morgan posted on his X account.

READ MORE:  Randy Couture Supports Jake Paul’s Efforts to Expose UFC’s Structural Flaws: "He’s helping all of us as MMA fighters"
READ MORE:  Petr Yan calls for UFC 310 fight return before end of year

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts