Khalil Rountree cleared for UFC 307 after reduced sentence for self-Reported PED violation

Surging light heavyweight knockout artist, Khalil Rountree has been cleared to officially compete at UFC 307 at the beginning of October, challenging undisputed champion, Alex Pereira in Salt Lake City, after he was cleared following a recent anti-doping violation.

Rountree, the current number eight ranked light heavyweight divisional contender, has been sidelined since he featured back in December of last year, landing an eventual third round knockout win over former title challenger, Anthony Smith at the UFC Apex facility.

As for Sao Paulo native, Pereira, the former middleweight gold holder and current light heavyweight kingpin, most recently landed his second consecutive defence of the 205lbs crown back in June at UFC 303, felling Jiri Prochazka with a stunning second round high-kick knockout win during International Fight Week.

And hit with an anti-doping violation earlier this summer, Rountree was notified by the CSAD that he had bene hit with a two-month retroactive suspension stemming from May, after he tested positive for banned substances, 5a-androstanediol, 5b-androstanediol and androsterone, of an exogenous origin.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Khalil Rountree clear to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 307

However, this week, Rountree was hit with a four-month retroactive suspension which expires on September 18. — and is now free to compete against former two-weight champion, Pereira at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City.

“Khalil Rountree Jr. is now clear for his #UFC307 title fight after receiving a four-and-a-half month suspension that terminates on Sept. 18 and prosecution fees of $157 after previously self-reporting accidental ingestion of a banned substance,” John Morgan posted on his X account.