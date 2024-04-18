Manager explains why Alex Pereira won’t make fighting return at UFC 301: ‘He has to go and let the dust settle’

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira won’t be fighting in Brazil at UFC 301 after all.

Pereira scored a first-round knockout win over Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300. With Pereira not taking much damage, he called to fight in a few weeks at UFC 301. However, Pereira’s manager, Jorge Guimarães spoke on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast and explained why he won’t be fighting on the card.

“That won’t happen, no way, especially now that he has another broken toe,” Guimarães said of Pereira fighting on May 4 in Rio de Janeiro. “He has to go to the shipyard and let the dust settle and celebrate the victory. Maybe [go to Brazil] to watch the event, but no fights for him.”

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Alex Pereira not fighting at UFC 301 is a bit disappointing for fans, but due to the broken toe, he will be taking time off and making sure he’s healthy for his next title defense.

Manager Doesn’t Think Alex Pereira – Tom Aspinall fight is next

Since Alex Pereira became the light heavyweight champion, he has hinted at a future move to heavyweight.

Tom Aspinall has shown some interest in facing Alex Pereira in the future, but the Brazilian’s manager doesn’t think the fight makes sense for Aspinall.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“I don’t think [fighting Pereira] is a good idea for Aspinall at this moment,” Guimarães said. “We have to see what’s going to happen. I think it’s still too premature. Aspinall is the interim champion, why would he risk fighting ‘Poatan’? I don’t think it makes much sense [for Aspinall], I don’t think it’s a good idea [for Aspinall]. For us, it is [a good idea].”

Ultimately, the plan for Pereira is to defend his light heavyweight title next, but his manager isn’t ruling out a fight at heavyweight in the future.

Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

“He has the desire, and I’ll tell you this, he’s going to do an incredible job at heavyweight,” Guimarães said. “He’s a super tough fight for anyone in the heavyweight division as well. He’s hungry to fight. He says his time is running out, and he wants to achieve the most he can. He’s extremely confident, and I think he would shine at heavyweight. Let’s see what the UFC has on the table for us, but he won’t be fighting in Rio de Janeiro.”