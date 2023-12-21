Alex Pereira sends fans into raptures with social media post amid links to UFC 300 return, third title fight

Linked with a potential feature on a monumental UFC 300 card next April, undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has sent eagle-eyed fans into raptures across social media, with many claiming the Brazilian’s cryptic “30+300=3” post on his Instagram, refers to a heavyweight divisional move and third championship siege in the Octagon.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and newly-minted light heavyweight titleholder, headlined UFC 295 back in November most recently, defeating former champion, Jiri Prochazka with a massive second round TKO win over the Czech Republic native.

And linked with an eventual heavyweight divisional move in the future – particularly by former light heavyweight champion and close friend, Glover Teixeira, Pereira was also backed to prove problematic to incumbent titleholder, Jon Jones by his compatriot, Fabricio Werdum.

Alex Pereira linked with UFC 300 return

Creating much fervor across social media, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira posted “30+300=3” on his official Instagram Stories – leading some fans to speculate that the Brazilian means he will be adding 30 pounds to his frame to make the heavyweight limit for a UFC 300 card in April, in a bid to add a third championship belt to his Octagon trophy cabinet.

Also linked with a light heavyweight title defense against former two-time Octagon foe, Israel Adesanya off the back of his UFC 295 victory and subsequent call out, with the latter gone radio silent on a rubber match, Pereira admits he’s moved on from the idea of a rubber match for the time being.

“It doesn’t matter for me,” Alex Pereira said. “I called him (Israel Adesanya) out in the cage after the title win, and I wanted to give him the chance, and I saw he did not give me any respect for this – he was laughing about it and making some jokes.”

“So for me, it doesn’t matter anymore,” Alex Pereira explained. “I gave him the chance. If he comes up, nice; if he doesn’t, it doesn’t matter.”

Do you expect Alex Pereira to feature at UFC 300 next year?