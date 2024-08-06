UFC Champion Alex Pereira accused of Sexual Assault

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has been accused of sexual assault.

Over the course of the last few years, Alex Pereira has established himself as one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. He’s done so by winning championships across two weight classes in the UFC, to go alongside his outstanding kickboxing run.

Alongside his actual fighting ability, though, he seems to have charmed fans across the world through his unique personality. Plus, it certainly helps when you’re willing to save a big card – which he’s successfully done twice this year.

Now, however, Alex Pereira is being faced with incredibly serious allegations from a woman known as Meredith Brown. The TikTok user used both that platform and Reddit to release statements accusing Pereira of rape at a hotel during UFC 302 fight week.

TikTok user Mere_G_Brown, a 21-year-old woman, has posted these three videos totaling 19 minutes, accusing Alex Pereira of r*pe during the UFC 302 fight weekend.



The UFC 302 event took place in Newark, NJ, while the UFC fighter hotel was in Jersey City, NJ. pic.twitter.com/y8H0DidXkF — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) August 5, 2024

Tiktok user Meredith Brown has come out & accused Alex Pereira of r*p3 during the UFC 302 fight weekend pic.twitter.com/6qeAgWCf9A — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) August 5, 2024

Statement against alex Pereira

“Took me a while to find the courage to come out and say this, but I’ve been struggling so much with my mental health and I can barely get out of bed these days,” Brown posted. “Its eating me alive keeping it inside and not talking about it because I’m scared but im hoping this will help me heal and not feel so alone. I know some people wont believe me and think im “chasing clout” and stuff like that but I just wanna feel normal again and im hoping maybe me finding the courage to tell my story is the first step in that direction…

“If any other women have ever experienced this im so sorry, you’re not alone and I hope that this helps you find your voice again too.” Quotes via Meredith Brown’s Reddit page & BJPenn.com

As of this writing, no official response has been made by the UFC star or Alex Pereira’s team. We’ll keep you posted on this story as it continues to develop.