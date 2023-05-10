Alex Pereira is back in the gym just over a month removed from his second-round knockout loss at the hands of longtime rival Israel Adesanya.

After tormenting ‘The Last Stylebender’ under the GLORY Kickboxing banner, Alex Pereira followed the New Zealander into the UFC, intent on taking his middleweight world title. Pereira did exactly that, scoring a fifth-round knockout against Adesanya at UFC 281 in November. Five months later, Adesanya finally broke through, earning his first win over Pereira with a brutal knockout in the second round of their UFC 287 rematch.

A month removed from his first loss inside the Octagon, Alex Pereira is back in the gym and preparing for his next opponent.

Dana White Rules Out Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya Trilogy Bout

With Israel Adesanya focused on facing the winner of UFC 290’s title eliminator between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis, Alex Pereira will likely turn his attention to the light heavyweight division. No official date or opponent has been announced for his 205-pound debut, but there is no shortage of fighters willing to step up and welcome ‘Poatan’ to the once-prestigious weight class.

Pereira is 7-2 in mixed martial arts, owning notable wins over Sean Strickland and the aforementioned Israel Adesanya. Recently, Pereira and Adesanya have been observed going back and forth on social media regarding a potential trilogy bout inside the Octagon. Unfortunately, Dana White has little interest in seeing that happen.

Who would you like to see Alex Pereira square off with in his highly anticipated light heavyweight debut?