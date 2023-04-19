Sean Strickland may be a middleweight contender at the moment, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t win a 170lb title if he wanted, according to him.

Bouncing back against Nadim Imarov most recently, Strickland had hit a rough patch in form, losing to Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier back-to-back. Previous to this, Strickland was on a 6-fight win streak at 185 lbs and was undefeated in the division. He did, however, have a less memorable run at 170lbs, complete with a ponytail and trimmed-down physique.

6-3 in the welterweight division, Sean Strickland lost to the likes of Kamaru Usman and Santiago Ponzinibio before making the jump up. He likes to think though, that should he return to the division, he would be king.

So what’s stopping him?

His love of being fat.

Sean Strickland talks welterweight

“If I went back down to welterweight, I legitimately think that I could win the belt. I’m not fighting guys that are six (foot) eight. But, at welterweight, I hate f*cking life,” Strickland said. “I’m a miserable motherf*cker. At middleweight, I’m fat, I’m happy. I had a f*cking cheeseburger for breakfast you guys, I’m a happy motherf*cker.”

Instead of the 170lb move, it seems far more likely that Sean Strickland may headline an event as a 205lb fighter if his Twitter is anything to go by.

No one at middleweight to fight.. or at least not for 6 months. Plenty of guys at 205 https://t.co/SCOHnBlKb9 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 31, 2023

With Strickland being so active, he is quickly running out of fresh challenges at middleweight. Other than champion Israel Adesanya, nothing else seems overly appealing to the Las Vegas resident at 185 lbs. Known as being forever game for a scrap, regardless of opponent, it would be no surprise to see him duking it out at light-heavyweight in the near future.

Who would you want to see Sean Strickland fight first at light-heavyweight?

