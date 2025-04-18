Gadzhi Rabadanov Destroys Ex-UFC Fighter Marc Diakiese in 32 Seconds – PFL 3 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Gadzhi Rabadanov made quick work of former UFC fighter Marc Diakiese at the PFL World Tournament on Friday night.

Early in the opening round, Diakiese threw a powerful body kick that Rabadanov caught. The Russian countered with two left hooks and a right hand. None of them landed clean, but the barrage was enough to knock Diakiese off balance, sending him crashing to the canvas.

Rabadanov immediately jumped on his man and unleashed an onslaught of strikes, catching Diakiese and putting him to sleep within a matter of seconds.

Official Result: Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Marc Diakiese via KO (ground and pound) at 0:32 of Round 1.

The defending lightweight world champion advances to the semi-final round of the 2025 tournament with that quick-fire finish.

Check out highlights from Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese at PFL 3:

