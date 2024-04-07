Alex Pereira backed to score KO win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300: ‘Everyone that trades with him gets folded’

ByMakoa Goble
Charles Oliveira has sounded off about who he believes will emerge victorious from the much-anticipated Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill fight, which will go down at UFC 300 this weekend, on April 13th.

The Brazilian knockout artist Alex Pereira will have his chance to attain UFC light heavyweight gold when he takes on ‘Sweet Dreams’ Hill, and according to Oliveira, there’s a huge chance that his fellow Brazilian will walk away with another stunning knockout added to his resume.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Charles Oliveira broke down the matchup and told viewers his perspective on the upcoming battle. Man, Jamahal Hill deserves all the respect in the world, he’s super tough and hits hard,” Oliveira began. “But, everyone that comes into trade with ‘Poatan’ gets folded.”

Charles Oliveira Predicts the Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill Fight

“‘Poatan’ is tough and hits hard,” Oliveira continued. “‘Poatan’ definitely is hungry for revenge too, and wants to avenge Glover’s loss (to Jamahal Hill). You have to be careful with that, but I’m sure ‘Poatan’ will knock him out.”

“Jamahal Hill said he will stand and trade with ‘Poatan’, that he will not try and take him down… He’s bluffing, for sure. Jamahal Hill has the takedowns, and the means to make it happen. That’s the strategy, to take him down. If he trades on the feet, he’s getting knocked out.”

Charles Oliveira himself actually has a fight booked for UFC 300, and he’s facing an exciting prospect named Arman Tsarukyan. Tsarukyan is entering the matchup riding a three-fight win streak, and most notably, both Oliveira and Tsarukyan have a victory over Beneil Dariush in their most recent fights. The matchup is surely going to decide who will be next up for title contention, and it is a battle both men would surely not like to lose.

What do you think about Oliveira’s opinion of the Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill fight?

