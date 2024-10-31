Report – Alex Pereira offered short notice title fight with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 310

Amid the exit of Belal Muhammad from an end-of-year return at UFC 310 in December through a foot injury, reports have suggested this morning that light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira has been offered a short-notice title fight with Russian rival, Magomed Ankalaev for the event’s headliner.

Slated to return to action in December in his first attempted undisputed welterweight title defense, Muhammad has confirmed a bone infection in his foot has ruled him from a championship fight with the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov at the end-of-year card.

And with the promotion actively searching for a replacement fight to take headlining honors at UFC 310 in December, according to a report from MMA Mania, Alex Pereira has been approached to take a fight with surging Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev for the card at the end of the year.

Caught a bone infection in my foot .. had to put a picc line in my arm for iv antibiotics the next 6 weeks with no physical activity … Allahs plan is the best plan I’m sorry to everyone that were coming to see me Ill be back soon inshAllah pic.twitter.com/xbXj2B8Szy — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 31, 2024

Initially scheduled to feature a championship doubleheader, UFC 310 currently retains a flyweight title co-headliner, with Brazilian favorite, Alexandre Pantoja still scheduled to feature against Japanese promotional newcomer, former Rizin FF champion, Kai Asakura.

Most recently headlined UFC 307 earlier this month, undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, Pereira successfully defended his belt for the third time this year alone, in the form of an eventual fourth round knockout win over surging challenger, Khalil Rountree.

Himself featuring at UFC 308 last weekend in a main card clash, former title challenger, Ankalaev landed a unanimous decision win over fellow European contender, Aleksandar Rakic in the pair’s title eliminator in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Earlier this year to boot, former two-weight gold holder, Pereira would stop both Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill with devastating knockout wins, staking his claim for the accolade as this year’s Fighter of the Annum.