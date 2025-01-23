Alex Pereira breaks down beef with Jamahal Hill after UFC 311: ‘I have no problem with him’

Ahead of his return at UFC 313, Alex Pereira has insisted he has “no problem” whatsoever with former foe, Jamahal Hill — in his reaction to the ex-champion’s third round knockout loss to common-foe and fellow former titleholder, Jiri Prochazka over the course of last weekend at UFC 311.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion and a former middleweight titleholder, is set to make his return to action on March 8. — taking on surging rival and current number one ranked challenger, Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313.

And facing off with Illinois native, Hill in the main event of UFC 300 last April, Pereira successfully defended his light heavyweight crown for the first time that year alone with a dominant opening round knockout victory.

Sat Octagon-side over the course of last weekend at the Intuit Dome, Pereira watched on as Prochazka turned in an eventual stoppage win over Hill — who has been vocal in his pursuit of a title re-run with the Sao Paulo kingpin.

Alex Pereira addresses rivalry with Jamahal Hill post-UFC 311

However, following Hill’s loss, Brazilian fan-favorite, Pereira has claimed he has “no problem” with the former’s often mocking of him in the months following their first pairing.

“I have absolutely no problem with him (Jamahal Hill),” Alex Pereira told MMA Junkie through an interpreter. “We’re both the same. Sometimes I’ll go and make some fun before the fight. Or he will (say something about me). But tomorrow we’re going to hold hands and respect each other. I think all the turmoil that was created is part of the sport.”