Alex Pereira and his girlfriend spark rumors of a break-Up after unfollowing each other on Instagram

In the span of a year, Alex Pereira claimed both the UFC middleweight and light heavyweight world championships, establishing himself as one of the greatest fighters in the promotion’s 30-year history. Perhaps even more impressive is that ‘Poatan’ accomplished that feat after just seven fights in the UFC and 11 overall.

But not even one of combat sports’ most accomplished strikers is immune to the woes of love.

Days after touring The City of Love and pranking his girlfriend with a fake marriage proposal, the ‘Brazilian Boogeyman’ has appeared to cut ties with Merle, a TV presenter and interviewer at Fightology whom he once introduced as a “special person” during a romantic helicopter ride.

Per multiple reports, Pereira and Merle have unfollowed one another on Instagram, even going so far as to delete pictures of each other on their social media platforms. Merle’s profile once read, “Mrs. Poatan” but that is also long gone.

Neither party has formally announced or addressed the breakup, but the writing is clearly on the wall.

Alex Pereira has apparently broken up with his girlfriend, Merle.



He’s unfollowed her on Instagram and deleted every post that included her.#UFC #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/UJHw4JjRdT — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 29, 2023

Is Alex Pereira Headed to UFC 300?

Alex Pereira’s latest bit of drama comes as rumors continue to swirl about his potential involvement with UFC 300 on April 13. ‘Poatan’ shared a cryptic message online that immediately had fans concluding he would seek a third world championship at the promotion’s next milestone event, though Pereira has since clarified that his confusing mathematical equation had nothing to do with the fight game.

“Well, [I] fought at middleweight and then [I] had to listen to [my] body to go up and fight at light heavyweight,” Alex Pereira told The Mac Life through an translator. “[I’m] a fighter, bro, [I’m] willing to fight. [I’ll] fight anybody, anywhere. But this kind of thing (a heavyweight move at UFC 300) – [I have] the height and [am] basically the size of a heavyweight. “But this is the kind of thing that has to be programmed, put some work in, it’s not something to just jump in on an adventure like that,” Alex Pereira continued. “[I] want to make [the move] the right way. [I] can definitely fight at heavyweight – maybe someday for the future. But it’s gotta be something [that’s] well-planned. So, right now, [I’m] focused on [my] light heavyweight reign.”

Are you disappointed to hear that Alex Pereira won’t go for the heavyweight crown at UFC 300?