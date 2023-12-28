UFC light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira reveals the meaning behind his cryptic ’30+300=3′ post

Alex Pereira offered some insight into his cryptic Instagram post.

Earlier this month, ‘Poatan’ had fight fans in a frenzy as they tried to interpret a confusing mathematical equation that they believed held some information regarding his next appearance inside the Octagon. Pereira wrote “30+300=3” on social media. It didn’t take long for fans to link the second set of numbers, suggesting that the former middleweight titleholder was sharing his intentions of pursuing a third world title at the promotion’s next big milestone event, UFC 300, on April 13.

With Pereira already claiming gold at 185 and 205, fans quickly concluded that he would pursue three-division glory via a move to heavyweight for a potential clash with current interim titleholder Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall added some fuel to the fire when he shared a festive image of himself sitting alongside Alex Pereira, suggesting that there could be some truth to the theory.

However, it appears as though Alex Pereira’s post had nothing to do with the UFC or his desire to collect a third belt. It was actually something about a dream he had and winning a motorcycle. It’s all a bit confusing so feel free to hear the ‘Brazilian Boogeyman’ explain it courtesy of the video clip below:

Alex Pereira talks that mystery IG post.. pic.twitter.com/PbyAANneqH — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) December 28, 2023

Pereira vs. Aspinall Still Makes Sense for UFC 300

After capturing the middleweight title with a shocking fifth-round knockout of Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, Alex Pereira made the move to light heavyweight to claim the vacant 205-pound crown against former champion Jiri Prochazka at the promotion’s 30th-anniversary showcase in MSG.

That same night, Aspinall stepped into the co-main event spotlight on two weeks’ notice for an interim heavyweight championship clash with Russian knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich. Aspinall only needed 69 seconds to put away Pavlovich and claim his first UFC title.

With Pereira and Aspinall now sitting on the sidelines waiting for the returns of Jamahal Hill and Jon Jones, we see no reason why they can’t keep each other busy with an epic champion vs. champion showdown at what is already being touted as the biggest event in UFC history.